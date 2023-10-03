Eldridge teacher earns $50,000 prize for school’s trades program

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge high school construction teacher was awarded $50,000 for the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence® for his school’s program.

James Simmons, who teaches at North Scott High School, is one of 25 public high school skilled trades teachers across the United States who were surprised Tuesday with the news that they had won, according to a media release. A total of $1.5 million in cash prizes were awarded.

“I have built my program around educating parents and students about the fact that skilled trades careers are not ‘alternative’ careers. I have helped them see that the skilled trades might be exactly what they are built to do, making it their best possible choice,” Simmons wrote in his prize application.

The winners teach a variety of skilled trades, including construction, carpentry, plumbing, welding, automotive repair, agricultural mechanics, advanced manufacturing, and industrial technology, the release said.

“There is a growing shortage of skilled trades professionals in the United States,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “These incredible teachers are educating the next generation of skilled tradespeople through inventive, hands-on programs. We are grateful for the work they do every day in classrooms across the country.”

The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence was started in 2017 by Eric Smidt, owner and founder of Harbor Freight Tools, officials said. He wanted to recognize excellent high school skilled trades teachers, a group of educators who are frequently overlooked and underappreciated.

“We are thrilled to announce our newest group of 25 prizewinning teachers,” Smidt said. “They’ll join the more than 100 teachers across America who are now part of a tight network of outstanding teachers who are working together to lift up excellent skilled trades education. We hope this recognition and support will serve as a catalyst for greater investment in this critical sector.”

The prize, now in its seventh year, has awarded more than $7 million to more than 130 teachers and their schools’ programs, the release said. This year there are winners from 17 states, a full list of winners is available at the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools website.

This year there were more than 1,000 applications for the prize, a 31 percent increase from 2022, according to the release. The application process included three rounds of judging, each by an independent panel of experts from education, industry, nonprofits, and philanthropy.

The 25 winners and their programs will receive a total of $1.5 million in cash prizes, five Grand Prize Winners get $100,000 each with $70,000 for their school’s skilled trades program and $30,000 for the teacher, then 20 Prize Winners get $50,000 each, with $35,000 for their school’s skilled trades program and $15,000 for the teacher.

According to the release, for some schools, the full amount is given to the program, as is the case for Simmon’s school, due to school, district or state policy regarding individual cash awards, the schools’ skilled trades programs will receive the entire prize winnings.

