Final Rock Island Artist’s Market for season is Sunday

Final Rock Island Artist’s Market for season is Sunday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The October 2023 Rock Island Artist’s Market is 12-5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street.

It’s an opportunity to buy art directly from the artist who created it, learn about their process, and mix and mingle with neighbors and fellow art lovers.

The Rock Island Artists’ Market happens the second Sunday of every month, June through October, so this will be the final gathering in 2023.

For more information, call 309-314-1567 or visit https://skeletonkeyqc.com/

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Gilda's Club hosts Paint the Town Pink campaign.
Gilda’s Club to ‘Paint the Town Pink’ during October
Example of a purchase that will support Gilda's Club's ability to help those dealing with...
Gilda's Club promotes 'Paint the Town Pink' campaign during October
Cinderella's Cellar, Davenport, IA
Cinderella’s Cellar
Cinderella's Cellar, Davenport, IA
Cinderella's Cellar