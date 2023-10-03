Final Rock Island Artist’s Market for season is Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The October 2023 Rock Island Artist’s Market is 12-5 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street.

It’s an opportunity to buy art directly from the artist who created it, learn about their process, and mix and mingle with neighbors and fellow art lovers.

The Rock Island Artists’ Market happens the second Sunday of every month, June through October, so this will be the final gathering in 2023.

For more information, call 309-314-1567 or visit https://skeletonkeyqc.com/

