Galesburg City Council approves resolution to fly ‘Respect Life Flag’ in October

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday night, Galesburg City Council met and one of the items on the city’s agenda was voting on a resolution to fly a ‘Respect Life Flag’, outside city hall.

October is Respect Life Month and community members came to Monday night’s city council meeting to speak during public forum, asking for council members to approve a resolution that will allow pro-life advocates to fly the ‘Respect Life Flag’ during the month of October on the flagpole located in front of city hall.

Council voted to approve the resolution with five yes votes and two no votes. There was one alderman who did not vote.

Among the yes votes were Bradley Hix, Wayne Dennis, Evan Miller, Heather Acerra, and Steve Cheesman. Those who voted no included Dwight White and Sarah Davis.

Community members from both sides voiced their opinions some in support of the ‘Respect Life Flag’ being flown outside the courthouse during October, and some not in favor.

Knox County Right To Life group members were also present asking for the flag to be flown.

Ultimately, the resolution was approved, but it has now raised concerns and interest in city council discussing a flag policy.

“We’ve goofed up here by not putting together a flag policy,” said 7th Ward Alderman Steve Cheesman. “I would ask that we work on this beginning tomorrow, because it’s never ending. We have folks that will always have differing opinions.”

Alderman Cheesman added “This isn’t about the topic. We opened up this opportunity for people to ask for their flags to be flown and if we say yes to one then we need to say yes to the other. It’s about fairness. If we allowed one, I don’t know how we can say no to the other. We’ve set a precedent.”

4th Alderman Dwight White said “I don’t think any flag should be flown, none... We’re opening a slippery slope.”

