Gilda’s Club to ‘Paint the Town Pink’ during October

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Throughout October, Gilda’s Club and local business’ of the Quad City communities will be shining a pink spotlight on newly diagnosed breast cancer patients.

Gilda’s club serves people impacted physically, financially, psychologically, and emotionally by any type of cancer, according to Gilda’s Club officials. The network globally brings the highest quality cancer support to millions touched by cancer.

Now, during the month of October local business’ in the Quad Cities and the Gilda’s Club will partner together to Paint the Town Pink.

Paint the Town Pink has grown tremendously this year and this partnership with business will support nearly 2,700 newly diagnosed cancer patients in Iowa. There are 15 local business’ participating.

All funds raised during this campaign will stay local to support those impacted in the Quad City community. Gilda’s Club is a no-cost resource to anyone affected by cancer in need of support for their whole family.

To specific details about what is being offered by participating businesses, please click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.