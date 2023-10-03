Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback McNamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has confirmed that starting quarterback Cade McNamara will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

McNamara exited Saturday’s win over Michigan State in the first quarter after going down awkwardly after scrambling out of the end zone. It was just the second play of Iowa’s second drive.

McNamara was helped off the field while avoiding putting any weight on his left leg.

The injury prematurely ends McNamara’s first season at the helm of an Iowa offense looking to bounce back from last season, in which they were one of the worst units in the nation.

McNamara has battled injuries all season, including a right knee and a quad injury.

Deacon Hill is expected to take over at quarterback in McNamara’s absence. Hill finished Saturday’s game against the Spartans with 115 yards passing, one touchdown, and an interception.

The Hawkeyes take on Purdue at Kinnick at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz’s weekly press conference below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs