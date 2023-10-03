PUPPY PIPELINE: The true price of puppies and purebreds

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In just the first three months of this year, the USDA issued citations to 27 Iowa breeders. That’s according to Bailing Out Benji, an Iowa-based animal rights group that compiles federal data.

Illinois had one citation.

Top states with Class A breeder violations given by USDA inspectors in the first three months of 2023. (KWQC, Flourish, Canva)

Iowa has consistently made the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “The Horrible Hundred” - a list of the nation’s breeders with the worst violations and repeat offenders.

In 2023, Iowa had the second most number of breeders on the list.

Jennie Lintz, the Senior Director of Puppy Mill Initiatives at the ASPCA’s New York office, said commercial breeding facilities are concentrated in states where there’s more agricultural area. She said they are less likely to have zoning laws that prevent large numbers of dogs from being owned. These states also simply have more property space.

You won’t be able to see these facilities from the road.

“In Iowa specifically, there are a lot of very large facilities – talking about 5- 6- 700-dog facilities – where the only function of the dogs who live there is to breed puppies for the trade. ... They do not serve any other purpose. They clearly are not pets when you’re talking about scales like that. And they don’t retire, right?”

She also said it’s difficult to gauge how many puppies are bought, sold and shipped from Iowa because they are moved from breeder and breeder, “but you’re talking in excess tens of thousands of animals easily in a given year.”

Just last month, authorities raided a puppy mill in rural Riverside, 25 minutes outside Iowa City, and seized more than 130 dogs. The heat index was higher than 120 degrees. Some dogs died.

Mr. Rogers is one of the survivors. He was taken to the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center where some of the other rescued dogs are waiting to be adopted.

Since 2018, inspectors documented dogs there to be severely underweight, down to skin and bone that were nursing puppies in filthy pens. Dogs with skin conditions. Breeding dogs loose on the property. Puppies with no paperwork.

Chris Whitmore at the Animal Services Coordinator at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center helped rescue the dogs.

“We’ve known about this individual on his puppy mill for years. On occasion, we’d get escapees from his property. ... And the state says we can’t do anything because he’s USDA federally licensed. So it’s just a big massive who can do something. And luckily, he was, you know, saw the writing on the wall that he’d either surrender them or they were going to be seized anyway.”

The ASPCA documents conditions at Iowa puppy mills: Cramped cages. Loose teeth. Open wounds.

How does it come to this?

It’s dog breeding on an industrial scale.

States with the most USDA-licensed Class A breeders. (KWQC, Flourish)

Iowa ranks fourth in the nation for the number of federally licensed dog breeders.

The puppy mill where Mr. Rogers came from was selling to pet stores across the country – including in New York and Florida.

The breeder, Loren Yoder, is now under criminal investigation, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. But that’s unusual.

That’s because the regulatory system is designed to help breeders follow regulations – not punish them.

Lintz said the USDA’s approach was to educate breeders into compliance.

“So once you get a license, which is relatively easy to do, over the years, it’s become clear to the licensees that not much happens if you do violate the law, which certainly communicates to other people in the, in the marketplace that they could do the same.”

Breeders that sell across state lines need a USDA license. Iowa breeders also need a state permit.

Iowa does not inspect facilities that are federally licensed.

But the ASPCA says puppy mills slip through regulations because they’re rarely inspected. And advocates say it’s unusual to seize dogs from a facility.

In the Johnson County case, most of the surrendered dogs have been adopted. Some are still getting vet care.

Whitmore said the dogs came in with a variety of illnesses and injuries that required immediate treatment from a veterinarian: internal and external parasites, infected uteruses, untreated wounds and parvovirus, for example.

“These are dogs that probably would have died on his facility if he didn’t take him to a vet,” she said. “And it looks like he hadn’t had a vet in over a year on his property.”

Whitmore said they guess Mr. Rogers is between 2 and 4 years old.

It’s likely he’s been a breeder his whole life. He’s never been in a house. Never had a name until now. Rarely received human touch.

Not a companion animal, but a commodity.

“We do that to pigs, we do that for cattle,” Whitmore said. “And, you know, we do that with dogs, and it’s very unfortunate that some people just treat them as a commodity or as something that they want they can make money from.”

Iowa-based rescue group Bailing Out Benji has a saying they want potential dog adopters to take to heart: Show Me the Mommy. (KWQC)

RELATED: TV6 Investigates: Why did officials wait years to rescue 100+ dogs from Mercer County breeder?

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.