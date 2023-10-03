Riverdale and Fulton advance to State Golf

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverdale and Fulton finished in 2nd and 3rd at the 1A Sectional Golf meet in Sherrard to advance to State. Riverdale sophomore Mason Smyser led the Rams with a 74 to finish third amongst all golfers.

“It’s huge, last year we all did not play well at Regionals, so I mean this year we really wanted to make it there and keep going so it’s huge, trying to bring home the second one for the team, and for the school try to repeat what we did in 2017″ said Smyser.

River Ridge senior Thomas Hereau finished individual runner up with a 73.

“I just want to do the best I can for myself and my school, my family and I just want to keep playing golf like I have been for myself and see where it takes me” said Hereau.

The State golf tournament is Friday and Saturday in Bloomington.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Muscatine's Ty Cozad wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Muscatine football star Ty Cozad wins TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Iowa beats MSU
Iowa beats MSU, loses McNamara
Augustana football
Local high school and college football: Sept. 30
Catch up on all of the high school football action from Friday, Sept. 29 games.
Highlight Zone: Sept. 29