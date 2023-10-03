Riverdale and Fulton advance to State Golf

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverdale and Fulton finished in 2nd and 3rd at the 1A Sectional Golf meet in Sherrard to advance to State. Riverdale sophomore Mason Smyser led the Rams with a 74 to finish third amongst all golfers.

“It’s huge, last year we all did not play well at Regionals, so I mean this year we really wanted to make it there and keep going so it’s huge, trying to bring home the second one for the team, and for the school try to repeat what we did in 2017″ said Smyser.

River Ridge senior Thomas Hereau finished individual runner up with a 73.

“I just want to do the best I can for myself and my school, my family and I just want to keep playing golf like I have been for myself and see where it takes me” said Hereau.

The State golf tournament is Friday and Saturday in Bloomington.

