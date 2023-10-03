Strong fronts will arrive Wednesday and Thursday

Last of the summer heat today
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our last really warm day is on tap today with high in the 80s and low 90s.  The first of two strong fronts will arrive on Wednesday bringing showers and storms to the region.  High will still be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, the second front will bring a taste of fall to our area. Gusty NW winds will arrive on Friday and Canadian high pressure will settle in for the weekend. This means highs will be in the 50s and 60s and low in the 40s with some wind chills in the 30s by Saturday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 89º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 66º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 78º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Warm start to the week ahead of big changes
It will be more fall-like by the end of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Summer holds on until big changed by the middle and end of the week
Warm start to the week
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Copy...paste...summer-like weather continues on