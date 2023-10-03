Strong fronts will arrive Wednesday and Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our last really warm day is on tap today with high in the 80s and low 90s. The first of two strong fronts will arrive on Wednesday bringing showers and storms to the region. High will still be in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, the second front will bring a taste of fall to our area. Gusty NW winds will arrive on Friday and Canadian high pressure will settle in for the weekend. This means highs will be in the 50s and 60s and low in the 40s with some wind chills in the 30s by Saturday morning.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 89º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 78º.

