Third person arrested in connection to July Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary and shooting that left one man injured in July.

Doria M. Varnado, 35, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police responded about 10:30 p.m. July 31, to the 1600 block of W 3rd Street for a report of a person shot.

Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest and forearm.

Varnado and co-defendants James Maldonado and Xavier Walker agreed to aid each other in a burglary, according to the affidavit. They forced their way into the occupied structure, while in possession of dangerous weapons resulting in the victim being shot in the arm and chest.

Maldonado and Walker are charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent.

Maldonado and Walker were arrested in August, records show.

James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night. (Scott County Jail)

