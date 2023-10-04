$4.4 million grant for Clinton housing project in jeopardy after city council nixes plan

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Late last year, the YWCA was awarded 4.4 million dollars in grant money from the Iowa Financing Authority. Their plan was to build supportive housing on lots near the Sheriff’s office in Clinton. A council vote in September to rezone the property failed to pass.

Community leaders are eager to use this grant money to help a growing homelessness problem in the Clinton area. The county offered their property and 250-thousand dollars to build supportive housing on their available lots. The city added 500-thousand dollars to the project.

The grant money must be used by Nov. 30 or else it will be voided.

Andy Green is the Executive Director of the United Way of Clinton, which is helping bring nonprofits together to complete this project.

“Losing this money would be a huge black eye on our community,” said Green, “we’re able to house 24 families that would otherwise be homeless but then also work with them to not only get them housing but then to also sustain housing.”

Heading into the Sept. 12 council meeting there was plenty of support for the project. All they needed was the council to approve re-zoning the property to move forward. They mayor of Clinton, Scott Maddasion, supported the measure, but is unable to be the tiebreaker, according to city code.

“A lot of people understand that a there is a problem with homelessness in the area,” said Maddasion, “but also that we need to help people.”

Despite public support, there was still some opposition from neighbors in the area. They are concerned about how it would effect their neighborhood.

“I think as a council member, you’re representing your constituents within the city,” said Maddasion, “you’re representing what their views are and what they want, and how they want the city to move forward.”

As the Nov. 30 deadline approaches, organizers for the project are now targeting DeWitt Park for this project but it will still need to go through public hearings before a final vote. The mayor is confident it will pass.

“There’s a lot of studies that show that that there’s not a lot of negativity around a project like this,” said Maddasion, “and I think with the YWCA in there, it will be positive, they’ve been around for 108 years.” He added, “They’ve done great things in our community and I think they’re going to continue to do that with this project.”

Last week, the council voted unanimously to proceed with public hearings for the supportive housing project to be built at DeWitt Park. The mayor says the city is working together to ensure this can all be done in a timely manner, before the Nov. 30 deadline.

Clinton’s city council is expected to meet next week to start scheduling public hearings.

