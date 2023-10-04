Aledo police chief plea hearing set

The former Aledo police chief has a plea hearing set for November.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The former Aledo police chief has a plea hearing set for November.

Christopher Sullivan is currently charges with two counts of official misconduct and battery on accusations he hit a man in the chest during an arrest in May 2020.

According to court documents, Sullivan is expected in court on Nov. 15. at 10 a.m. according to Henry Co. Circuit Court records.

