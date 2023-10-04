Bettendorf receives FEMA grant to hire 6 new firefighters

The City of Bettendorf is set to hire six new firefighters in the next six months after receiving a SAFER Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf is set to hire six new firefighters in the next six months after receiving a SAFER Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to City officials in a media release, city council voted to accept the “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” Grant totaling $2,053,398 at a meeting Wednesday.

“This award guarantees full staffing of an engine company at our Surrey Heights Fire Station 24/7 on all three shifts, which meets a top goal in the Mayor and City Council’s 2022-23 Strategic Plan,” said Troy Said, Fire Chief. “Most importantly, it provides better overall service to our citizens in that area and throughout the entire city.”

With the acceptance of the SAFER Grant, Bettendorf Fire will hire six firefighters in six months. The grant provides 100% of the funding for their base salary and benefits for three years.

“As our City continues to grow, so does the demand for services,” said Said. “I appreciate our City Administration and the continued support of our Council Members recognizing the need for increased staffing in public safety. These additional six firefighters will not only enhance our services in the northern part of our City, but they will also help provide future structure to our entire fire department’s organization.”

According to FEMA, the SAFER Grants were “created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.” Since Fiscal Year 2005, FEMA has awarded approximately $5.1 billion in SAFER Grants.

