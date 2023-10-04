Crossing repair on Pettibone Avenue, Muscatine
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday, Pettibone Avenue between Stewart Road and 41st Street will be closed to traffic.
Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Rail (CPKC) plans to perform emergency railroad repairs to the crossing on Pettibone Avenue, according to a media release from the City of Muscatine. Repairs are anticipated to take a day or two, weather dependent.
City officials ask you use 57th Street and Stewart Road to detour during the closure.
