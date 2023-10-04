Crossing repair on Pettibone Avenue, Muscatine

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 4 with KWQC.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday, Pettibone Avenue between Stewart Road and 41st Street will be closed to traffic.

Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Rail (CPKC) plans to perform emergency railroad repairs to the crossing on Pettibone Avenue, according to a media release from the City of Muscatine. Repairs are anticipated to take a day or two, weather dependent.

City officials ask you use 57th Street and Stewart Road to detour during the closure.

In Camanche, 9th Street will be closed to all traffic through Wednesday for fine grading of the...
Camanche 9th Street closed through Wednesday
Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 23, city officials said.
South Clarke Street in Davenport to be closed
