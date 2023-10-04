Davenport city election primary: Caleb Arthur Shelbourn, 4th Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Caleb Arthur Shelbourn

Age: 25

Education: Studied forensic accounting (BoothUC), AA Business (SCC)

Occupation: (IT) help desk technician

Election website/social media: Facebook: “Caleb Shelbourn for 4th Ward”

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

One of the biggest challenges for Davenport include a lack of involvement of local government leaders in the communities they serve. In the aftermath of the partial collapse of 324 Main, our Alderman appeared to hide from the public. During protests and community events regarding the collapse, little to no one on council came to display support and help with mutual aid networks. Citizens feel objectified and other’d by many of our politicians. Our City leaders need to be more present in the community.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Approval and construction for additional sheltered bus stops. Installation of traffic calming devices as alternatives in slowing traffic. Enforce building codes to protect and defend tenets.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

The FY 2024 Operating & Capital Budget document shows that the city’s total budget for 2024 is roughly $229 million, which is a near 4% increase from the previous year. The budget is balanced, meaning that the projected revenues match the projected city expenses. It also maintains the city’s current property tax rate at $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable value, which is the lowest among the 11 largest cities in Iowa. Over $30 million has been spent to improve bridges, roads and other infrastructure. Libraries across the city are staying open later and truly becoming the beautiful Third Places we need. There are social services available, tools, books, classes and more offerings at each library branch.

With that being said, I do believe that Davenport is handling its budget fairly well. While more money never hurts for our libraries, health care facilities and roads, the budget seems to be directed towards the right things, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t be better.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

The collapse was easily one of the worst things to have happened to our city. The City Government may not have intended to, but they undeniably appeared in favor of sweeping the disaster away as quickly as possible.

It’s easy to say “I-woulda-coulda-shoulda” of the partial collapse in hindsight. The city now has a reference model they need to apply to all legitimate building code violations. Davenport needs to publicly address the identified issues, improve oversight and supervision, review building codes and enforce them. The city should also develop a public awareness campaign on what to look for and how to report structural issues. Finally, the city needs to support the victims through financial, physical and mental means and legal actions.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

A proven method of increasing economic development around our country is to strengthen the walkability of our city. Allowing citizens to navigate our beautiful city outside of the car can decrease obesity, increase consumer spending habits, slow down carbon-emissions, improve accessibility for persons with disabilities and provide safe routes for children to travel in town.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

Recent events may cloud our opinions, but the city has good transparency. When compared to similar cities, Davenport stands out as a place of accessibility. The city offers user-friendly online features for citizens to watch and interact with City Hall. Social media accounts for the city update nearly every day with important information. Davenport leaders may have dropped the ball lately, but in general city staff works to make sure people feel connected, informed and heard.

