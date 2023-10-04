Davenport city election primary: Candidate profiles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

We asked them:

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

All candidates were contacted by email, but TV6 did not hear back from: mayoral candidate Brandon Westmoreland, 2nd Ward candidate John Paustian, 2nd Ward candidate Tim Dunn, 3rd Ward candidate Paul T. Vasquez, 4th Ward candidate Robby Ortiz, 7th Ward candidate Mhisho Lynch, 7th Ward candidate Derek Cornette. We will post more responses as they come in.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

