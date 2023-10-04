Davenport city election primary: DeWayne Simons, 3rd Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: DeWayne Simons

Age: 53

Education: High School

Occupation: Small-business owner

Experience: None

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Big challenge is 324 Main St. and rental inspection. Hold everyone accountable. Even if the city is wrong.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

No two-ways. Keep one-ways. Street repair. Public safety.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

I think the city budget is good.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

Help the families that lost everything in a different matter and take accountability. Not to rush it, to hide everything from the family and public.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

West end of Davenport has been forgotten. Help businesses that will relocate or expand in West end.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

I feel the city suppresses too much from the public, like they’re doing something wrong. So my rating would be: poor, NEEDS IMPROVEMENT.

