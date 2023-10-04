Davenport city election primary: Don Hesseltine, 3rd Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

Name: Don Hesseltine

Age: 38

Education: Davenport West graduate, A.A.S. Scott Community College

Occupation: Owner/Operator American Landscaping and Maintenance LLC

Experience: US Army Infantry Squad leader; OEF veteran who trained and worked with Afghan security forces; information technology field service technician manager for multiple firms; business owner; team captain baseball, softball, dek hockey.

Election website/social media: www.hesseltine2023.blogspot.com

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

I am running for 3rd Ward alderman because I’ve lived in Davenport for the majority of my life and as a homeowner and parent, I want to help make this town a safe and wonderful place to raise a family. A place were the economy is thriving. Also not a city where you have to worry about your car being stolen the minute you turn around or have someone trying to break in your home while you’re at work, and have kids fighting and bullying in schools and then not being held accountable for their actions. I have experience in public/foreign security measures, I have a hard work ethic and the ability to bring teams together to accomplish goals, which to me would be the type of qualities necessary to be an effective city council member. I will work hard and work even harder to make sure that your voices will be heard in 3rd ward!

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

1. Financial Responsibility 2. Public Safety 3. Serving and Improving Davenport’s 3rd Ward.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

Voting for and spending money on ridiculous projects like the $9.5 million dollar two-way conversion from the existing one-ways, a bike lane that runs from Marquette to Telegraph (that basically acts as a turning lane now) and last but not least ... let us not forgot the ever-famous bridge to nowhere, the Skybridge! Yes, we the citizens spent $500,000 from city funds on it let alone the additional $3.5 million that came from state funds and the rest from the casino. Then there was another $393,000 dumped into it for renovation. Now we have River Heritage Park, which hosts cruise line ships such as the Viking, the American Symphony and the American Melody. That’s nice and all but why don’t the cruise lines park where the old casino was and utilize the bridge to nowhere and make it a bridge to somewhere ... sometimes? What should the city do about these things? The city needs to get out and vote and know who they are voting for. Vote for someone that will listen and reflect their ward’s voices.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

First, my condolences to the families of the 3 lives lost, to the young lady who was able to be rescued but lost her leg and everyone else affected by the building collapse. I would like to think that the city should look at the competency of the inspector that was working for them at the time and the contractor’s inspector. Then assess if the inspectors knew what they were doing or if the tragedy could have been prevented because the inspectors and landlord didn’t want to mess with the headache of displacing people for a short period of time while the repairs were being done and to ensure the overall building’s structural integrity and the safety of its occupants. The moment the building permit was to be issued, there should have been a scope of work plan from the contractor’s engineers to ensure that while the work was being performed; there would be better precautions in place besides a couple of 2x4 holding up a large load bearing wall on an already failing structure. I have been on plenty of jobsites were if an inspector or engineer had seen something like The Davenport building, with a load bearing wall and windows starting to pop out, that job would have been shut down and the building evacuated until better preventive measures were in place for work to resume.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

There are plenty of open spaces in Davenport’s downtown area for new business, apartments, and hotels to be built on. The property at 227 LeClaire St. was supposed to have started construction back in the spring of 2022 for a new hotel that now has since been sold off in September of 2022; were it still sits empty and over ran with tall weeds and trash like the current signs promoting a certain alderman that are placed around the lot. This is also one of the first things people driving into the downtown area get to experience while entering downtown Davenport. Then we have the walled off empty lot and surrounding empty parking lots where Oscar Mayer used to sit. This area could be used for an attraction like an aquarium or an awesome water park to attract local and out of town visitors. Then there’s the empty lot where the YMCA once stood. Instead of yet another empty lot that invites overgrowth and trash, this lot could be better utilized as a new mixed use building with business on the lower levels and living quarters on the upper levels. Finally let’s not forget the many vacant lots and empty buildings where small business once thrived, lets prevent out of town investors from buying up these spots and charging rental rates that aren’t affordable in our area. This is Davenport people, not Chicago, let’s keep it that way! So who’s going to build all of these things? Well duh, we would utilize our awesome local construction companies to get these projects done and use some sort of incentive for new and local businesses coming in to do so. Let’s keep the money in our town!

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

I’d say there’s transparency within the cities spending and development plans that anyone can access and read about. But there’s also hidden agendas in there as well. One in council might seem like she’s doing what’s best for the community but in reality, they are doing what’s best for their personal and professional partners’ gains and not what’s necessarily good for the community in the long run.

