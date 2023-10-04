Davenport city election primary: Jade Burkholder, 4th Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

Name: Jade Burkholder

Age: 52

Education: IPMC certified

Occupation: Former code enforcement officer

Experience: 17 years as City of Davenport employee

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Honesty, transparency, customer service and accountability. These characteristics have to start at the top. Holding all to these standards is a top priority.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

I would like to see the city work openly and better with other organizations to bring better neighborhood involvement, better use of project management/ scheduling, more affordable housing and support our community as a whole for each other, with each other.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

Those who made decisions to not follow through or failed to document findings will be held accountable. We need to support certified personnel to “do the job.” That is what those employees are certified and experienced to do.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

The city can work with other organizations, give a voice to our citizens — we need to hear the discussions and concerns to benefit our community. Research and apply for grants that will benefit our community.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

Certain areas of the city have acceptable transparency. Most need work — a lot of work. Communication within the city is just as closed door as what the public gets to see.

