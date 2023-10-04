Davenport city election primary: Judith Lee, 2nd Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Judith Lee

Age: 69

Education: BS wildlife management, MS wildlife biology.

Occupation: Environmental planning consultant and educator at state and federal levels; entrepreneur and president of Environmental Planning Strategies Inc. (www.jlee-eps.com); previously wildlife biologist and planner with federal and state agencies.

Experience: in Leadership: 1) Davenport 8th Ward Alderman two terms, practicing fearless leadership in transparency and accountability, wise and productive use of taxpayer funds, and effective constituent service; 2) President of successful environmental consulting, planning, and training company for 30 years, serving federal, state, and private clients nationwide, facilitating collaborative and interdisciplinary complex project and program planning and informed decision-making in compliance with elaborate legal requirements; 3) On boards of Partnership of Scott County Watersheds, Scott County Waste Commission, Scott County .Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management

Election website/social media: FB Citizens for Judith Lee

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Addressing the underlying procedural and policy issues related to the partial collapse at 324 Main Street and the sudden evictions related to poor maintenance and structural problems at other buildings, including situations in which commercial and residential tenants are not allowed to retrieve their inventory and belongings for undefined periods of time.

Related to this is the need for transparent and open communication by City management with the public, affected people, and families (please see my answer to question 6).

Actively and affirmatively improving relationships with and developing policies for our communities of color, our low income communities, our communities that are vulnerable to food and affordable housing insecurity, and families that have economic, child care, and housing barriers, including support and partnerships with local and regional public, private, non-governmental, and non-profit entities.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Collaboratively working with Council members, city staff, and the mayor to ensure open and timely sharing of information among us for informed decision-making, productive planning and clear accountability for quality projects and operations and use of taxpayer funds.

Ensuring that the Parks and Recreation Department has sufficient funds for operations and maintenance of the parks that we have, especially the parks and assets in poor and unfinished conditions along the riverfront (including cleaning and painting the bandshell and repair of eroded railings and concrete riverwalls) before creating new and expanding the area of existing parks. Creating a non-profit organization such as Friends of Davenport Parks for fundraising and partnerships with sponsors as recommended in the recent comprehensive parks plan. I believe that this program needs more financial support for operations and maintenance in order to retain this essential and unique contribution to Davenport’s quality of life, including higher pay for seasonal employees to compete with Downtown Davenport Partnership and other Quad Cities governments for quality and committed employees.

Actively implementing the “Resolution Supporting Actions, Strategies, and Programs that Promote Energy, Environmental and Climate Change Sustainability and Resiliency” that was passed unanimously by Council in 2021 through adding a policy “Pillar” to the Davenport budget process for environmental sustainability and health/addressing climate change, as all city budget actions and operations must address one of the budget policy “Pillars.”

Continuing the work of improving the conditions of and repairing our neighborhood streets and roads in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

Looking at the Davenport’s budgetary history since 2010, in the last 5 years or so the city has done a very good job at managing our funds, selling our bonds at good rates, and improving our credit rating, as well as passing our audits with flying colors.

Davenport has a wonderful variety and diversity of public neighborhood and area parks, multi-use paths, recreational facilities, natural areas, protected wetlands and creeks, and public programs for all ages and income levels, that are dispersed throughout the city and throughout the year. The Parks and Recreation program is extraordinary for a city of this size, especially when compared to other cities in eastern and central Iowa like Iowa City, Dubuque, and Des Moines. These opportunities in Davenport provide a strong foundation for quality of life for area residents and businesses. The Parks and Recreation Department made great use of ARPA funds for new and creative playground equipment and associated assets in many parks.

With that said, I believe that we are severely underfunding our Parks and Recreation Department for operations and maintenance while continuing to fund new parks that we do not have the funds to maintain. We pay our operations and maintenance parks employees less than other nearby cities pay their employees, and less than the Downtown Davenport Partnership pays theirs, under contract with the City. I believe that we can supplement our parks budget with utilizing public/private/non-profit partnerships and sponsorships to upgrade and keep our parks and parks programs vibrant.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

I believe that it is not prudent at this time for me, as a Davenport elected official, to directly address this issue, as the City of Davenport has been named in a number of lawsuits regarding this issue and the City legal department has expressed concerns with aldermen speaking about this. I do believe, however, that the city must consider two policies:

How to more consistently conduct inspections in a more timely manner, especially for buildings and units with complaints and a history of poor and/or non-existing maintenance, and provide sufficient time prior to evictions for tenants remove their belongings/commercial inventory and to find replacement housing/business locations, especially in this tight market for affordable housing and long waitlists for Section 8 housing.

That the City require that security deposit payments , first and last rent payments, and the last month’s and/or current rent payment be returned by landlords to tenants facing evictions for lack of owner maintenance of buildings and resulting poor conditions, as a basis for registering a property with the City as a rental.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

I believe we need to be proactive about identifying the type(s) of economic development we desire, including supporting small businesses, the wages and work quality desired, and the locations within the city where we desire it, especially in the west end of Davenport. We must then ensure that we have the infrastructure, including affordable and quality housing and public transportation, to support this growth. We also need to support our public schools and opportunities for civic volunteering for all Davenport citizens, including our youth and students, so that we have a sound, qualified, and motivated workforce who want to stay in the area. We have unacceptably high levels of poverty and vulnerable income people and families in the area, so providing/supporting affordable housing, public transportation, a healthy environment, and affordable and quality childcare are critical for economic development in Davenport.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

I believe that the number one underlying problem with top city management is the lack of affirmative and consistent information-sharing, transparency, accountability, and collaboration, which creates distrust with the public and Council and dysfunction with decision-making:

Among City staff, all Council members, the Mayor, and our boards and commissions;

With our community partners, constituents/publics, businesses, and the media

With our area and regional governments and partners on both sides of the Mississippi River

I recommend the following five actions, at an absolute minimum, to begin to address this problem:

Every council agenda has two items: V. City Administrator Update and XIII. Reports of City Officials; these agenda items provide excellent - and currently wasted - opportunities for the City Administrator and Department Directors to briefly update Council members and constituents on city government news, projects, operations, and other updates; Have the City Administrator and Mayor hold regular public press conferences providing updates on city governance issues and actions, with opportunity for questions; Ensure that information shared by the City Administrator, Mayor, and Department Directors with one or more Council members relevant to Council decisions is routinely shared in a timely manner with all Council members, as is required but not currently practiced; Require the City Administrator and staff to provide or have detailed information available to Council at least several days prior to the meeting at which the topic is to be discussed, with sufficient time to ask questions and seek clarification prior to the meeting; Reach out affirmatively to and include other Quad City and area governments regarding issues and actions that affect the region for collaboration and inclusion, such as the Bix, festivals, opportunity for regional grants, projects, etc.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.