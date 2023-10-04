Davenport city election primary: Ken Croken, mayoral candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Ken Croken

Age: 73

Education: J.D., New England School of Law (Tufts University), Boston, 1975 B.A, St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, 1972.

Occupation/Experience: Iowa State Representative, Scott County Supervisor, Genesis Health System chief marketing and government relations officer

Election website/social media: www.KenFor Davenport.org

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Near Term: Repairing the damage to the city’s relationship with the citizenry. Sadly, a dysfunctional and disagreeable council; a city administrative staff operating without guidance or limitations; and, a lack of meaningful leadership or direction from the incumbent mayor have strained public patience; undermined respect for government; and, all but dismantled the city brand.

Mid-Term: The potential financial impact of the 324 Main Street building collapse. The lawsuits and adverse court decisions continue to pile up. And, if gross negligence or criminality is determined to be a partial cause of the loss of life, limb and property, “sovereign immunity” will not protect city taxpayers from the fiscal consequences. It is my understanding that the city is self-insured.

Long-term: I believe population growth is critical to the city’s economic vitality. Public safety clearly requires more attention and resources. Safe and affordable housing is an on-going need, particularly since the city has “washed its hands” of responsibility for low-income accommodation. The city also must develop a global warming/environmental resiliency plan. Davenport remains one of the very few Iowa communities without a comprehensive, long-term strategy appropriate for a location abutting the largest river in the nation. Finally, we need to reconsider the two-year and move to a four-year term with staggered cycles

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

With a focus on near-term goals for now, my top priority will be reintegrating the principles of “good governance” into city policy and operations. Specifically, I hope to usher in a return of citizen-focused, values-based government distinguishable by eight characteristics: Accountability, Communication Transparency, Consensus-orientation, Effectiveness/Efficiency, Inclusiveness/Equity, Public Participation/Engagement, Responsiveness and the Rule of Law. Sadly, we see very little of these values reflected in the current administration.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

The city is entirely too secretive about budget details. But, there certainly is cause for concern. A 30% raise to $338K for the city administrator irresponsible and a riverfront park in an unresolved flood area behind nearly constant train traffic certainly raises questions. More importantly, a multiple-million dollar damages claim from the 5/28 catastrophe may require a whole new budget reconsideration.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

Prior to the collapse the city should have followed its own procedures and vacated the building months before in collapsed and then used a controlled demolition of the building without endangering lives. Following the collapse the city should have been straightforward and acted with compassion and honesty.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

The city needs to execute a comprehensive plan to grow the population; improve the quantity and quality of housing; and, invest in shove-ready site development.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

From the building collapse to the train derailment to council operations, the city has demonstrated a complete unwillingness or incompetence when it comes to open communication.

