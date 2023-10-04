Davenport city election primary: Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Marion Meginnis

Age: 73

Education: B.A. UNC, Chapel Hill, 1974; MHP Goucher College, 2018

Occupation: Historic Preservation Consultant

Experience: 32 years in local television as a producer or part of management teams. 1997-2007, was President/General Manager WQAD-TV. Responsible for oversight of the entire operation, ranging from budgeting, contracting, HR, strategic planning, news operation, sales, community engagement, and other areas. Service on community or city boards and commissions such as Gilda’s Club, AIDS Project Quad Cities, Gateway Redevelopment Group, Davenport Weed & Seed Task Force, Historic Preservation Commission. Six years as Davenport’s 3rd Ward Alderman.

Election website/social media: N/A. I have a personal Facebook page.

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Long term I am very concerned about the long term implication of continued state income tax reductions and potential impact on the ability of urban areas to continue funding essential public safety operations and infrastructure improvements. Unfortunately, I don’t have an answer for how to address this as these decisions rest at the state level other than to encourage legislators across the state to consider how decisions in Des Moines could impact public safety and infrastructure in the long term. From a local standpoint, we should continue, as we have done, to spur economic redevelopment across the city to increase our sales tax basis. See #5 below.

Crime and feeling safe continues to be top of mind for many residents. There is no simple answer to address that concern. I will continue to support funding our police and related programs dealing with serious crime. Our innovative Group Violence Intervention program, which involves members of the community, police officers and social services, reaches out directly to offenders giving them a choice of moving past a life of violence or accepting the consequences of it. After one year of GVI, shots fired incidents dropped by 27%. Non-fatal shootings dropped by 14%. Of 94 interventions completed, only 4 individuals reoffended using a gun. 24 individuals accepted services. A youth-focused assessment program focused on younger residents. In two years, over 1,000 youth were referred for services.

In terms of situations that can endanger neighborhoods, in 3rd Ward, we need to continue to address critical issues with some businesses serving alcohol. Most of these businesses do a fantastic job managing their businesses and customers. They understand that obtaining a liquor license is a privilege, not a right. Most licensed establishments do a great job; the city is willing to provide guidance and suggestions for those facing challenges.

Unfortunately, a few are creating dangerous situations in neighborhood locations. Having inherited a very bad downtown issue in 2017, I swore that I would address non-compliance every time it popped up. Unfortunately, I am on my sixth intervention. The ones who do not listen drain public safety time and dollars and create chaos for surrounding properties. Recently, Davenport joined with other cities to pass stronger compliance laws. While ensuring all required due process, I believe we need a more defined strategy that shortens the time between identification of an emerging issue and its resolution. It appears I am being soundly criticized in some quarters for taking this issue seriously. I am not willing to stop trying to keep neighborhoods safe.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Our length of time in office for each election is two years. Many large municipal projects stretch far beyond that time frame.

I’d certainly like to see all the ARPA projects completed, or contracted. Davenport Council selected projects in summer 2021, much earlier than many cities were able to do. Everything we selected passed the Treasury smell test, i.e., were approvable under the required rules. So I’ll look forward to seeing those completed. That includes among others the preliminary work on the Westside Sewer Connectivity project.

I’d like to see the silent crossings, funded at first through the Canadian Pacific agreement and later through the recent Federal Rail Administration $2.7M grant near completion or finished. I want to see the $9M raised crossing road at Concord and beyond to help with both CP and some of our flooding issues well underway in terms of planning.

Finally, I would hope that the long awaited $9M project to reconstruct W. 3rd and W. 4th from Telegraph to Harrison is underway. This was a project accepted by the Feds in about 2018, but only coming to fruition now due to federal funding cycles.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

I believe it is. There are certainly areas where I’d like to see more dollars spent, but I respect this and earlier councils’ support for a fiscally conservative approach to budgeting that requires we retain a 25% reserve in unallocated funding every year.

Within those constraints, we created a neighborhood street fund of $4M/year that did not exist in the past. Prior to that, neighborhood streets competed with larger roadways for funding. When streets are only judged by amount of traffic, Division will always win over Cedar. That is no longer the case. We also changed the alley improvement program from a 50/50 split to a 25/75 split, with the city paying the larger amount. Both of these changes have helped the aging infrastructure in the older sections of the city.

Back to fiscal responsibility, for a variety of reasons, some not under the control of city government like the national economic environment, the city had dangerously low reserves in some areas. In order to have a more secure financial picture, Davenport council implemented a requirement that there be a certain percentage of reserve funds. It was in the teens when I came on council. That requirement was raised to 25%. Operating wisely, the city was able to maintain that reserve while facing extreme flooding, a pandemic and other challenges.

Having said that, over 70% of our budget goes to public safety...police and fire. So that leaves 30% for everything else. I’d like to continue to see more dollars spent on revitalization of our heritage neighborhoods, reinvestment in housing and infrastructure. But I realize that those dollars have to come from somewhere, and typically, grants for such items are limited. We are left depending on funds like road tax or our general fund. Staff has done an excellent job in finding grants for projects like Main Street Landing. When the existing plan was accepted by the council, we told them, “Go find the money.” They did. The build out of Main Street Landing will be funded by ARPA dollars, part of the money from the Canadian Pacific agreement and Destination Iowa, a state fund targeted for projects that the state believed would attract new residents and visitors to the state. That combination allowed the project to be independent of the general fund.

That being said, I want to see continued support for initiatives like the DREAM program, infrastructure, the basic ways cities can assist residents and businesses.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

As currently elected official of the city that is facing law suits related to this incident, I have a legal obligation not to speculate or discuss the collapse. So I must refrain from doing so.

I will say this: If there are to be changes made to the process of how buildings are inspected, particularly those that house people, we need to make sure that more regulations are in place to swiftly hold bad players accountable while not punishing or obstructing good players. This will likely require new ordinances and perhaps even changes in state law. 3rd Ward has many rental properties, and I would look forward to being part of those discussions.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

Davenport has been extremely successful in attracting new businesses to the city. Our industrial park in north central Davenport is now full. Right now, we are fostering continued development with planning for a new industrial park at the NW section of the city. This area is close to transportation lines and away from residential areas.

Several years ago, the council voted to allocate $14M of the ARPA (pandemic relief) funding, the largest amount allocated to any project, to resolve sewer connectivity in that section of the city, an investment that is necessary to spur growth. And I believe it will...of the new industrial park, of other businesses and of new residential areas.

It would have taken the city years to find grants or other funding sources to begin this essential work. I give our staff a lot of credit for their forward thinking in this area.

In terms of small business, I’d like to continue to work on a goal I outlined several years ago but have not been able to pursue. That is working with property owners for redevelopment of the mixed use area just west of downtown. The area around 2nd, 3rd, and 4th includes many small scale commercial buildings, that could be ideal for new, local business start ups. There are already a number of long time small businesses located there. I’d like to find a way to encourage more. I believe that would lift both the residential and commercial properties in the near west end and perhaps beyond.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

I recognize that navigating a city can be difficult. It is a complex organism.

For a number of years, the city has posted every bit of financial data, budgets, salaries, etc., on the city’s website.

There is information on flood issues and planning, how to access city programs, including applications, job opportunities, and requirements for everything from fences to set backs.

Every council meeting and all commission meetings are generally been available live or recorded for several years. Now, for city council meetings, one can pull up an agenda and click to the topic of interest and the video will track to that point, saving search time.

The city has continued to offer Davenport U, an interaction nine week program that introduces residents to city departments.

Many departments have active social media sites that highlight events and goings on in various departments.

The city continually recruits for residents to serve on city commissions and committees.

I believe the city tries to be very transparent.

