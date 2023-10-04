Davenport city election primary: Mike Matson, mayoral candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

Name: Mike Matson

Age: 59

Education: BA Columbia College. U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Occupation: Mayor of Davenport

Experience: Davenport City Council - 12 Years; City Council Public Safety, Economic Development, and Finance Chairman; Retired Army Sergeant Major; Chairman of the Iowa Metro Coalition, Bi State Transportation Committee, and RIA Defense Alliance; recently selected as a member of the U.S. Trade Ambassador Intergovernmental Advisory Board; U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Alliance member; board member of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and Scott Emergency Communications Center.

Election website/social media: Mike for Davenport

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

To continue the great positive momentum of Improving Safe neighborhoods, and continue reducing gun violence. To continue the record level funding of Infrastructure and fixing streets. My No. 1 focus is to have the safest city in Iowa.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Safe neighborhoods/safest city in Iowa. Continue reduced gun violence. Continue record level infrastructure funding. Continue record job creation. Continue no city tax increases.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

We continue to receive awards (just like last week again) on our financial budgeting, planning, and management. We have a balanced budget with no city tax increase. We received a credit upgrade for the first time in over 25 years.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

We are never satisfied. We always want to improve on every issue. Work with our state partners to tighten up landlord oversight. Building Inspections have increased.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

We have record level job creation in the last 3 years! We have brought in record new businesses in last 3 years (over 400) to Davenport. We work collaboratively with our county, state, and federal partners to provide new infrastructure for new economic development.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

We provide a monthly city goal and benchmark status on the city administrator work plan on our city website. We comply in a timely manner with every request for information.

