Davenport city election primary: Scott Ryder, 7th Ward candidate

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 4 with KWQC.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Scott Ryder

Age: 41

Occupation: Business owner

Experience: Investor/ business owner/ employer in Davenport for over 20 years

Election website/social media: N/A

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Revitalizing dilapidated real estate.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

I would like to see the NorthPark Mall development benefit our community.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

The city is a better financial position than it has been in the last 10 years.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

I would like to help the rental property inspection department be the best in our area.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

Improve our available affordable housing working with the investors.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

The city does a great job.

