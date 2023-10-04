Davenport city election primary: Todd Allen Pirck, 3rd Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Todd Allen Pirck

Age: 59

Education: Product of the Davenport school system; (Honor) Graduate Trans American School of Broadcasting, Wausau, Wisconsin; many machinist-related courses at Scott Community College (Blong Center).

Occupation: Musician; sunflower farmer; 25-year machine set-up/operator M.A. Ford Manufacturing.

Experience: Led the appeal of the FY 2001 City Budget; advocate for the citizens of Davenport for many years; involved in getting the City Council meeting put on TV, and development of the Emergency Weather Warning System among many city-related improvements.

Election website/ social media: Facebook

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

The biggest challenge facing the city is the same as every other city in America, and that is the continuous break down of the single family unit, which leads to many devastating things such as shootings, juvenile crime, lack of employment, street life, and homelessness. I see a lot of opportunity for positive change, and growth. If I am elected we are going to work hard , and have a lot of fun while trying harder to protect our children, and neighborhood schools. We will promote community involvement, and family togetherness through more community events such as cook outs, music, daily senior swim in the summertime. search for funding to reinstate park director program in the parks hiring college students, and those involved in social work to help bring neighborhoods together, so that we know our neighbors again. It is a huge task, so we need to enlist as many community leaders to help.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Increase public safety, reduce taxes and fees, reinstate trust in local government.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

The city budget has increased by 60 million dollars since I appealed it in FY 2001 and it is unacceptable because too much of the burden in on the taxpayers, and home owners with no plans to move in a different direction. I would abandon the plan to convert 3rd,and 4th streets in to two-way roads, and because of my experience, and knowledge of the past I will be able to advise the council on not spending money on things that we have already tried, and wasted money on that failed. The city faces many financial challenges because of the upcoming lawsuits related to the building collapse and our bond rating will take a hit, causing taxes and fees to go up. I will promote responsible spending, and flat out say no to to much non-essential spending. The city administrated kind of hinted that the budget request will be going up by 10 million dollars next cycle at a meeting that we had a few weeks ago.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

What a terrible thing to have to address, I don’t want to publicly place blame at this time. It is curious why the city responded as it did, but I feel that is is inappropriate at this time to give my opinion of any possible policy change, because, if I am elected I could be asked to give my opinion in court against the city slanting the outcome against the taxpayers that I will be sworn to protect However we need to “make whole” as much as possible those who may have been negative effected if its determined that we are at blame, then we need to heal, and find closure.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

I would give them a C which is not good, but similar to other communities, shutting off public comment from the public is unacceptable I lobbied past council long and hard to get them on tv, before that I was the only one airing them on my former public access show “Life In General” as acknowledge by the QC Times in the past. Currently it is embarrassing to watch the proceeding in council chambers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.