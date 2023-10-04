Davenport city election primary: William Pamperin, 7th Ward candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: William Pamperin

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired railroad

Email: Pamperinfor7th@Gmail.com

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Regain public trust in our city government and elected officials. Affordable housing is also a large issue the city is facing.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

Crime reduction, major infrastructure repair or replacement, affordable housing.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

Need to prioritize the spending. Does Davenport really need another NEW park built on a flood plain? So many other more important projects around the entire city the money would be better used for.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

The collapse of the Davenport should have never happened if the corrupt city officials would have enforced and followed the written city codes. The Davenport was well-known for falling bricks and other structural problems over 30 years ago. Information released to the public should have been verified first. Very poor PR handling by city officials.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

Market Davenport as a commercial/manufacture area. River/rail/roads makes the area perfect for industry to build or relocate here.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

Very poor! City officials have “layered” themselves away from the general public. The city will need to make some major changes in there communications in order to rebuild public trust.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.