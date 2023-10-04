Davenport city election primary: Yvonne Collins, mayoral candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to candidates for Davenport mayor and city council with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Oct. 10 primary.

Name: Yvonne Collins

Age: 45

Education: Medical Assistant and Certified Nursing Assistant

Occupation: Nationally Certified Medical Assistant for over 25 years and a Certified Nursing Assistant for almost 10 years

Experience: While I haven’t been in political office I have been an active advocate on many fronts particularly for mental health on a national level. I’ve consistently engaged with my community as a youth leader and Praise dance leader at the Third Missionary Baptist Church.

Election website/social media: Yvonne Collins for Mayor

What are the biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them if elected?

Some of the biggest challenges are RESPECT, honesty, customer service hearing the community and accountability. Treat others the way we want to be treated we all bleed the same. Lead by example Holding staff accountable for what they are suppose to do to make sure it is done these are all a top priority.

What are three priorities you want to see the city accomplish if elected?

RESPECT for one another treat others the way you want to be treated. Housing/Economy/Infrastructure/Environment. Violent crimes.

What is your assessment of the city’s budget? Is the city spending money on the right things?

I think money could be shifted and allocated in other places. We need to reach out for more grants, to work towards some things we need to be able to accomplish.

How do you think the city should have responded in the lead-up/aftermath of the partial collapse of The Davenport? Would you have done anything differently?

They should have responded with RESPECT and communication with the community openly instead of the community having to come to them. Yes, communicate.

What can the city do to foster more economic development?

Bring more things to our community such as jobs, activities, entertainment to the west end of town and not just out on Kimberly we have to work on the downtown also. I remember hearing this when the the riverboat comes we will not have to worry about roads and schools yet our roads are raggedy and seven schools have been closed.

How would you rate the city’s transparency with the public?

public? I think the city could be more transparent let the community know what is going on we must remember communication is the key is majority of situations.

