Davenport schools host forum for School Board candidates

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast a Davenport school board candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.

The forum, hosted by the Davenport Community School District, will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room on the second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier and Matt Christenson will moderate.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 7 election are:

Daniel Gosa

Karen Kline-Jerome

Connie King

Kent Paustian

Linda Hayes

Andrew Kaufman

Kent Barnds

No political signs or attire will be allowed inside the building. Attendees who cause any disruptions during the forum will be asked to leave.

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can submit on the form below. People attending the forum also can write questions on notecards that will be submitted to the moderator for consideration.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and kwqc.com, the KWQC News App.

