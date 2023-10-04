Ernst demands answers on sexual misconduct at USP Thomson

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 4 with KWQC.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWQC) - Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa, is urging action be taken to curb sexual misconduct and staffing shortages agency-wide for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), demanding answers and accountability at USP Thomson.

USP Thomson, a federal prison located just over the Iowa border in Illinois is well-known for rampant sexual assault and misconduct by inmates directed at employees, stated Senator Ernst’s media release.

In 2022, there were more than 275 reports of sexual misconduct towards staff, according to Senator Ernst’s media release. Many female officers reported their resignations were a direct result of the sexual misconduct endured while on the job.

“Federal Bureau of Prisons employees across the country deserve a workplace free from sexual misconduct,” said Senator Ernst. “Relocating inmates does nothing to ensure they receive one.”

In a letter to BOP Director Colette Peters, according to Senator Ernst’s statement, Senator Ernst writes: “Last year, my letter sought numerous answers regarding your bureau’s plan to properly respond to the ongoing criminal activity occurring at USP Thomson. As you’ll recall, the prisoners at USP Thomson were, for years, routinely perpetrating acts of sexual misconduct toward staff just trying to do their jobs. The inmates’ activity was met with an inconsistent and inadequate response from the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) leadership both at the facility and the system more broadly.”

