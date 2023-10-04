Forest Grove reconstruction project nearing completion

The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project is working toward the finish line, with some weather and material delivers delayed.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Forest Grove Drive reconstruction project is working toward the finish line, with some weather and material delivers delayed.

According to city officials, three areas are expected to open Oct. 18:

  1. Middle Road South of Forest Grove Drive
  2. Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road
  3. Forest Grove Drive and Championship Drive (West of Middle Road)

City officials said the intersections opening will be used as the detour route for Middle Road traffic as the construction zone centralizes on Middle Road north of Forest Grove Drive, as well as the Competition Drive and Forest Grove Drive intersection east of Middle Road, which will be closed.

The closures and detour routes that started on Sept. 5 remain in effect. For more information visit; www.forestgrovedrive.com

