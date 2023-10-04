Frost on the pumpkin? When the QC typically sees first freezing temperatures

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Autumn began a week and a half ago, but our temperatures have remained summerlike with several days in the 80s, and even some location reaching the 90 degree mark.

While cooler temperatures are in the First Alert Forecast for the weekend, it won’t be cold enough for a widespread frost or hard freeze, although some hometowns, especially north of the Quad Cities, could have patchy frost by Sunday morning.

Typically, the first few weeks of October feature the first freeze with the temperature of 32° or colder in the TV6 viewing area.

A hard freeze is when the growing season comes to an end, which happens when the temperatures is 28° or colder. This typically happens toward the end of October or the early part of November.

EARLIEST FREEZE (32°)

Moline, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1991

Burlington, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1918

Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991

Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923

Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 11, 1917

Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 5, 1988

Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 1, 1895

Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 3, 1907

Galva, Illinois: Sept. 15, 2007

Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923

Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 13, 1902

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1901

Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902

EARLIEST HARD FREEZE (28°)

Moline, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Burlington, Iowa: Sept 28, 1942

Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 28, 1942

Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956

Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 23, 1983

Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 25, 1928

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 6, 1988

Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 23, 1974

Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Galva, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956

Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 24, 1942

Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991

----

To view more stats from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

The federal government is planning a nationwide test of the emergency alert system Wednesday...
Nationwide Emergency Alert System testing raises concerns for people experiencing domestic abuse
A loud noise will possibly come from your phone Wednesday, as the government will test its...
Nationwide Emergency Alert System testing raises concerns for people experiencing domestic abuse
Few showers and warm today
A council vote in September to rezone the property failed to pass.
$4.4 million grant for Clinton housing project in jeopardy after city council nixes plan