Frost on the pumpkin? When the QC typically sees first freezing temperatures

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Autumn began a week and a half ago, but our temperatures have remained summerlike with several days in the 80s, and even some location reaching the 90 degree mark.

While cooler temperatures are in the First Alert Forecast for the weekend, it won’t be cold enough for a widespread frost or hard freeze, although some hometowns, especially north of the Quad Cities, could have patchy frost by Sunday morning.

Typically, the first few weeks of October feature the first freeze with the temperature of 32° or colder in the TV6 viewing area.

A hard freeze is when the growing season comes to an end, which happens when the temperatures is 28° or colder. This typically happens toward the end of October or the early part of November.

EARLIEST FREEZE (32°)

Moline, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1991

Burlington, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1918

Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991

Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923

Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 11, 1917

Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 5, 1988

Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 1, 1895

Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 3, 1907

Galva, Illinois: Sept. 15, 2007

Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923

Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 13, 1902

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1901

Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902

EARLIEST HARD FREEZE (28°)

Moline, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Burlington, Iowa: Sept 28, 1942

Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 28, 1942

Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956

Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 23, 1983

Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 25, 1928

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 6, 1988

Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 23, 1974

Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Galva, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956

Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 24, 1942

Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991

----

To view more stats from the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, click here.

