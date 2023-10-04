Frost on the pumpkin? When the QC typically sees first freezing temperatures
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Autumn began a week and a half ago, but our temperatures have remained summerlike with several days in the 80s, and even some location reaching the 90 degree mark.
While cooler temperatures are in the First Alert Forecast for the weekend, it won’t be cold enough for a widespread frost or hard freeze, although some hometowns, especially north of the Quad Cities, could have patchy frost by Sunday morning.
Typically, the first few weeks of October feature the first freeze with the temperature of 32° or colder in the TV6 viewing area.
A hard freeze is when the growing season comes to an end, which happens when the temperatures is 28° or colder. This typically happens toward the end of October or the early part of November.
EARLIEST FREEZE (32°)
Moline, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1991
Burlington, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1918
Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991
Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923
Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 11, 1917
Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 5, 1988
Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 1, 1895
Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 3, 1907
Galva, Illinois: Sept. 15, 2007
Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 14, 1923
Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 13, 1902
Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 18, 1901
Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 13, 1902
EARLIEST HARD FREEZE (28°)
Moline, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942
Burlington, Iowa: Sept 28, 1942
Muscatine, Iowa: Sept. 28, 1942
Aledo, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956
Maquoketa, Iowa: Sept. 23, 1983
Clinton, Iowa: Sept. 25, 1928
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Sept. 6, 1988
Morrison, Illinois: Sept. 23, 1974
Geneseo, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942
Galva, Illinois: Sept. 20, 1956
Walnut, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942
Monmouth, Illinois: Sept. 28, 1942
Mount Pleasant, Iowa: Sept. 24, 1942
Tipton, Iowa: Sept. 20, 1991
