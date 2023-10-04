Nationwide Emergency Alert System testing raises concerns for people experiencing domestic abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A loud noise will come from your phone Wednesday, as the government will test its nationwide Emergency Alert System.

The test will send an alert to your cell phone and over the TV and radio around 1:20 p.m. CT. The emergency notification will be similar to an amber alert, your phone will vibrate, and make a noise, and you will receive a message letting you know it’s just a test.

FEMA says the purpose of the test is to ensure the systems continue to be an effective way of warning the public about emergencies.

Experts on domestic abuse say the nationwide test is concerning for some people who are experiencing domestic violence because they often have a second phone and the alert could mean their abuser may find the other device.

Experts say if you don’t want your second phone found, there are a few things you can do:

Take the phone out of your house and give it to someone you can trust.

Turn off any emergency alert notifications if you have that option.

Turn the phone off completely and remove the battery if that’s an option.

Freedom House, a domestic violence treatment center in Princeton, Illinois says if you do turn off your phone, have another safety plan in place.

“Running to a neighbor’s house or having some sort of code that a neighbor might recognize like. If their porch light is on, that means that the neighbor might need to call the police. They can also teach their kids how to escape the home like they would in a fire drill,” said Amber Killian, Domestic Violence Program Manager of Operations for Freedom House.

Wednesday’s test will be the seventh-ever nationwide test of the emergency alert system. The first-ever test happened in 2011.

Mistakes are also possible when testing takes place, in 2018, a worker in Hawaii accidentally warned the state’s residents of incoming ballistic missiles.

