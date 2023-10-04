Prophetstown man accused of trying to burn down reproductive health clinic pleads guilty to attempted arson

USBANA, Ill. (KWQC) - In May, a Prophetstown man was charged with attempted arson, after police said he drove his vehicle into a reproductive health clinic in an attempt to set the building on fire. He has since pleaded guilty.

Philip J. Buyno, 73, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

Buyno has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since May, where he remains pending sentencing, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Sentencing for Buyno is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2024, at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Urbana.

Buyno faces statutory penalties of a minimum of five years and up to twenty years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and restitution for the damage caused to the building, according to the media release.

