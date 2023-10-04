PUPPY PIPELINE: Can puppy mills be stopped in Iowa? Goldie’s Act tries to get tough

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mr. Rogers is one of more than 130 dogs seized last month in a puppy mill raid 25 minutes from Iowa City.

When he came to the shelter he didn’t have a name, and vets had to guess his age. And since he was a breeding dog – not a puppy – he was one of the last remaining in the rescue shelter.

In industrial dog breeding operations, animals are more livestock than companions.

Jennie Lintz, the ASPCA’s Puppy Mill Initiative director, said it’s likely that the number of animals bred, bought, sold and shipped from Iowa in a year is in the tens of thousands.

“These are wholesalers. That is why there’s a license in place, because the only people typically on this facility are the person who’s running it and whoever is in charge of inspecting. And that’s it,” she said. “So you don’t have the opportunity for public oversight that you would have in other environments.”

Now, there’s a bipartisan effort in Iowa aimed at shutting down puppy mills like the one that bred Mr. Rogers.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, a Republican, is a co-sponsor of a bill in Congress called Goldie’s Act. It’s named for a golden retriever who was euthanized after being surrendered along with 500 other dogs at another Iowa facility in 2021.

Goldie’s Act was introduced and cosponsored in 2021 by former Iowa 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne. It was reintroduced in 2023 with 85 co-sponsors, including Nunn who now represents the 3rd.

Photo of #142 (Goldie) from a follow-up USDA inspection of a puppy mill owned by Daniel Gingerich in Iowa. (USDA)

The goal of Goldie’s Act is to give regulators, veterinarians and law enforcement more power to shut down abusive breeders while protecting the responsible ones.

“Because at the end of the day, the goal is to be able to get them to market healthy and ready to go. This situation with puppy mills, we’re looking at breeders who are doing the absolute worst to these animals”

It’s never as simple as walking into a puppy mill and seizing the dogs. Advocates say there’s a complicated regulatory system where no agency is ultimately accountable. Inspections occur, but action is rarely taken.

Preston Moore leads Iowa’s chapter of the Humane Society. He said even in the most blatantly cruel cases, it’s unclear who is supposed to act.

“We’re talking about pretty extreme cases of animal neglect that can occur over years. And there is unfortunately still confusion among the different agencies about who has jurisdiction. USDA facilities have to follow the federal guidelines, but here in the state, Iowa licensees have to follow ours.

David Jacoby, a Democrat in the Iowa Legislature, says new laws are needed to clear up the confusion and give police and inspectors more power to stop cruelty.

“Well, I think law enforcement somewhat has their hands tied by what the rules we have on the books. And then there’s always the jurisdiction question. /// That’s where I think legislatively, we can define who’s in charge of enforcing both the inspections and what laws we have in place.”

Jacoby sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds seeking cooperation on new legislation. He said he hasn’t heard back.

Meanwhile, lawmakers like Nunn and Jacoby are trying to convince farmers that their bills won’t affect traditional agriculture.

“I also believe that there’s a brick wall, if you will, among some members of our ag community there that are afraid of inspections for puppy mills would lead to inspections of farms, and that’s exactly what we’re not trying to do.”

Nunn said good legislation can crack down on puppy mills and reward responsible breeders without threatening traditional farming.

“And here’s where I want to be very clear, you know, to my fellow ag guys out there, we want to make sure that we have the best animal husbandry practices in the world. And again, what we would do in the barn to take care of a good animal to get it to market should be reflected in the kennel to make sure that a dog has the best possible entrance into a family home.”

Mr. Rogers, the dog from the Iowa City raid?

He’s ready for his forever home.

And he won’t have to wait long.

Iowa-based rescue group Bailing Out Benji has a saying they want potential dog adopters to take to heart: Show Me the Mommy. (KWQC)

