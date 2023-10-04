Quad Cities Cultural Trust announces Adler Theatre Fund grant recipients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Cultural Trust announced the 2023 grant recipients of the Adler Theatre Fund that includes eight different local organizations. To date, QCCT says they’ve granted just over $16.9 million to art and cultural institutions.

According to a media release from QCCT this year’s grant recipients include:

Adler Theatre

Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Inc.

Ballet Quad Cities

Davenport Central Vocal Boosters

Quad City Arts

Quad City Symphony Orchestra

TMBC Lincoln Resource Center

Windjammers Unlimited, Inc.

For more information on the specific performances funded by the QCCT’s Adler Theatre Fund that are coming to the Adler Theatre, visit quadcityculturaltrust.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.