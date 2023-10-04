Quad Cities Cultural Trust announces Adler Theatre Fund grant recipients

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 4 with KWQC.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Cultural Trust announced the 2023 grant recipients of the Adler Theatre Fund that includes eight different local organizations. To date, QCCT says they’ve granted just over $16.9 million to art and cultural institutions.

According to a media release from QCCT this year’s grant recipients include:

  • Adler Theatre
  • Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Inc.
  • Ballet Quad Cities
  • Davenport Central Vocal Boosters
  • Quad City Arts
  • Quad City Symphony Orchestra
  • TMBC Lincoln Resource Center
  • Windjammers Unlimited, Inc.

For more information on the specific performances funded by the QCCT’s Adler Theatre Fund that are coming to the Adler Theatre, visit quadcityculturaltrust.org.

