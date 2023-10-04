Rock Island Downtown Alliance holds launch party Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Downtown Alliance held its official launch party Tuesday night, highlighting the downtown revitalization project.

The event was held at Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones with dozens of downtown workers, business owners, residents and property owners present. According to a media release, Downtown Alliance Executive Director Jack Cullen highlighted the organization’s recent achievements and priorities moving forward, including a new capital improvement grant program, a clean and safe program and small business promotions during the coming holiday season.

“With our expanded team in place, we’re ready to deliver the work we’ve been planning the last two-and-a-half years based on input from downtown stakeholders,” Cullen said. “We’re grateful for the efforts of the downtown business community, the City of Rock Island and our Board of Directors for enabling this level of attention and resources the downtown deserves.”

According to the release, the Downtown Alliance wants to achieve its primary objectives this fiscal year:

Assist developers, entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking downtown space or an improvement/expansion to their current space

Create a capital improvement grant program to incentivize exterior property investments and supplement City financial assistance programs

Implement a “Clean and Safe” program to provide quality-of-place services, such as litter pickup, weed abatement and mobile safety patrol, in the public realm

Break ground on the City’s $7.4M Rebuild Downtown Rock Island streetscaping project

Produce downtown business promotions and special events to boost visibility and sales

Work closely with the City on code enforcement, signage regulations and right-of-way beautification and maintenance issues

The Downtown Alliance officials said they are working with the City of Rock Island to fine-tune a $7.4 million capital improvement project in the core downtown area, which will launch major streetscaping and placemaking improvements in the Downtown Rock Island Historic District.

They are going to be done primarily between 1st and 3rd Avenues and 17th and 21st Streets, the release said. The proposed scope of work calls for the total reconstruction of multiple blocks, along with the addition of decorative lighting, landscaping, signage, outdoor dining structures, greenspace, public art installations and pop-up vendor stalls. The project’s centerpiece is the transformation of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall into a curb-less festival street to accommodate both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Moving forward, Downtown Alliance officials said, the group is set on achieving its vision of making downtown Rock Island a vibrant, welcoming and prosperous place to live, work, play, dine and shop.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.