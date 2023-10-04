Strong Fall front will arrive early Thursday

A few showers accompany the incoming cool-down
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our first cold front of the week is arriving today bringing minor chances for rain and rumbles of thunder. There will be enough breaks in the clouds to allow us to hit highs near 80º today. The strong cold front will arrive on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of it a few showers are likely east of the QC in the morning. Otherwise it’ll turn windy and cooler on Friday with high in the 50s and 60s. This weekend will be fall-like with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

TODAY: Few showers and breezy. High: 80º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain east. Low: 58º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 77º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Strong Fall front will arrive early Thursday
Scattered showers possible Wednesday.
First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain with cold front Wednesday
Increasing clouds this afternoon
KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Warm start to the week ahead of big changes
It will be more fall-like by the end of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Summer holds on until big changed by the middle and end of the week