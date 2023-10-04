Strong Fall front will arrive early Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our first cold front of the week is arriving today bringing minor chances for rain and rumbles of thunder. There will be enough breaks in the clouds to allow us to hit highs near 80º today. The strong cold front will arrive on Thursday afternoon. Ahead of it a few showers are likely east of the QC in the morning. Otherwise it’ll turn windy and cooler on Friday with high in the 50s and 60s. This weekend will be fall-like with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

TODAY: Few showers and breezy. High: 80º. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain east. Low: 58º Winds: SW 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 77º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.