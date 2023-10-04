TV6 Book Club: October Reads

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Every month TV6 partners with Brittany Peacock from the Davenport Library to share a book of the month and October book options include Twice A Quinceanera, A Sweet Mess, The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, and The Thursday Murder Club.

The October TV6 Book of the Month is The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman.

There will also be lots of upcoming events with The Davenport Library which can be found, here.

