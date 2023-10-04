United Way Clinton County wins award

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2023 Grow Clinton Community Impact award was awarded to United Way of Clinton.

According to officials, the award is presented to recognize a business or organization that provides resources and assists members of the Greater Clinton Region.

“The United Way is the fundraising spine for our community. As we continue to strengthen the United Way our community will also grow stronger,” said Andy Green, Executive Director of United Way of Clinton County.

The United Way of Clinton County serves twenty agencies, each representing one of the United Way’s three pillars: Education, Health and Wellness and Financial Stability.

