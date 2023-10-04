Village of Viola appoints Acting Mayor

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Viola appointed an acting Mayor, after the former mayor was charged with theft and misconduct while in office.

Scott Barber was appointed Acting Mayor by the Board of Trustees in a meeting Oct. 2. He will also continue to serve on the Board of Trustees, in accordance with Illinois State laws.

According to village officials, Barber has a strong track record of community service and a deep commitment to the residents of Viola. The Board believes that Scott’s leadership will ensure a smooth transition and a strong future for our community.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A Lester, 57, is charged with theft of government funds and official misconduct.

Village officials said in a statement, “We want to thank Mike Lester for his years of dedicated service as Mayor of Viola. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The next Village Board meeting is planned for Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

