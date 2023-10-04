Woodhull man sentenced, attempted crimes against children

WOODHULL, Ill. (KWQC) - A Woodhull man was sentenced in September for attempted sex trafficking of children.

Scott Edward Raschke, 39, was sentenced on Sept. 21 to 240 months in prison for attempted sex trafficking of children, attempted enticement of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office. He was further sentenced to a lifetime term of supervised release and a $300 special assessment.

At the sentencing hearing, the government proffered evidence that Raschke engaged in a months’ long online conversation in which he arranged to pay for sex with an 11-year-old child. Ultimately, Raschke traveled to Moline to meet the 11-year-old for sex and to take sexually explicit photos of the child. Upon arriving in Moline, Raschke was arrested by law enforcement.

Also at the hearing, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Sara Darrow discussed the seriousness of Raschke’s conduct, commenting on graphic nature of the conversations he engaged in and his intent to memorialize the abuse of a child.

In May, Raschke plead guilty to the charges, according to the media release.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Mathew represented the federal government in the prosecution.

