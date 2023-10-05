1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Avenue of the Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Wednesday evening that resulted in the death of an adult male.

According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson the adult male who died as a result of the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was identified as Richard B. Hanson, 56, of East Moline.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 800 block on Avenue of the Cities.

Police said upon arrival they could see an adult male lying near the roadway whom was already being treated by the East Moline Fire Department.

Police then said they met with the driver of the involved vehicle, who they say immediately stopped at the scene and called 911.

The man was taken to Genesis-Illini hospital in Silvis. He was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Emily Cline, 19, of Caron Cliff, according to police.

Police said officers from the East Moline Police Department began their investigation into the crash, speaking to witnesses and reviewing video from the area.

Additionally, crash reconstruction services from the Moline Police Department were called to assist, police said.

Police say at this time the preliminary investigation into this incident revealed there was no apparent violations of law leading to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department, police said. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1205, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 App.

