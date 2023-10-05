4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day
Iowa Women’s Basketball Media Day
Davenport alderman sues fellow alderman
Davenport alderman files defamation lawsuit against fellow alderman
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; suspect dead
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas