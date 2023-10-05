Augustana student arrested on child pornography charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An Augustana student was arrested on campus Monday on child pornography charges.

Emmeline G. Kenealy, 21, is charged with three counts of child pornography, a Class X felony, punishable by at least six years and up to 30 in prison.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock Island County, on Aug. 17, 2022, Kenealy shared three photos of a toddler on Snapchat.

In a statement, Augustana College’s Public Relations and Marketing Spelcist Nicole Lauer said:

“We can confirm that a current Augustana student was arrested on campus Monday afternoon. This is an active law enforcement investigation and we are cooperating fully. We do not believe and have not been advised of any danger to members of the Augustana College community. Because this is an active investigation, the college is unable to provide further information and media inquiries should be directed to the state’s attorney office.”

Augustana College’s Public Relations and Marketing Spelcist Nicole Lauer

According to Rock Island County court records, Kenealy made an initial appearance on the charges Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 24, and she will be back in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a detention hearing.

