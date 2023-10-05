Cahill lawyers seek to retest evidence in case of man beaten to death with bat

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago, a jury found Annette Cahill guilty of killing her boyfriend back in 1992.

Now, her lawyers say they are seeking to retest evidence that could exonerate her.

In October 1992, Corey Lee Wieneke, 22, was found beaten to death with a baseball bat on his bedroom floor in West Liberty.

27 years later, Cahill was arrested for his murder, and today, she’s in prison serving a 50-year sentence.

Cahill has always claimed innocence, and now, her lawyers are seeking to test old evidence for DNA, including the murder weapon, some hairs and bedding.

Cahill was 29 at the time and in a relationship with Wieneke. They argued about another woman the night before his body was discovered.

But police were never able to make an arrest – and the case went cold.

Fast-forward 25 years, and a witness comes forward, saying that when she was 9, she’d heard Cahill confess to the crime.

Based on that evidence, Cahill is arrested the next year and charged with murder. Prosecutors say Cahill beat Wieneke to death after she saw him leave a bar with another woman.

Her first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury. She was found guilty in a second trial a few months later.

