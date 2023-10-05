CM Academy of Dog Training featuring a therapy dog named Otis

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jim Stenfeldt has over 30 years of dog training experience, running classes, and working privately with dog owners.

Featured in the segment is Tara Michel, a special education teacher, that has been using her trained canine Otis while working with students.

Learn more about the business and its services at CM Academy of Dog Training, 8905 210th Street, Walcott. The phone number is 563)-210-8556.

For more information, visit the business Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057582154506. The website is under construction at http://www.cmdogtraining.com/?

