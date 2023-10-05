Davenport alderman files defamation lawsuit against fellow alderman

Top stories in the Quad Cities area for Oct. 4 with KWQC.
By Kate Kopatich and Kyle Bales
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Wednesday night’s Davenport City Council meeting an alderman who is under investigation for claims that he used racist comments in City Hall now says he’s planning to take legal action.

That alderman is Ald. Robby Ortiz.

This comes after Ald. Tim Kelly accused Ald. Ortiz of using the n-word after a city meeting in August.

Ald. Ortiz says he has filed a petition at district court against Ald. Kelly for false claims of racism.

As for the investigation into Ald. Ortiz, Davenport mayor Mike Matson said he will hand-pick a panel of “respected and well-known members of the community” to investigate the allegations.

The petition filed by Ald. Ortiz can be seen, below.

Iowa District Court Filing.
Iowa District Court Filing.(kwqc)
Iowa District Court filing.
Iowa District Court filing.(kwqc)
Iowa District Court filing.
Iowa District Court filing.(kwqc)
Iowa District Court filing.
Iowa District Court filing.(kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport

Latest News

Scattered rain EAST, overnight, with highs in the 70s Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Scattered rain EAST, overnight, with highs in the 70s Thursday
Philip J. Buyno, 73, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to use fire to damage a building...
Prophetstown man pleads guilty to trying to burn down central Illinois reproductive health clinic
PUPPY PIPELINE: Part 2 Q&A - Can Goldie's Act shut down puppy mills?
PUPPY PIPELINE: Part 2 Q&A - Can Goldie's Act shut down puppy mills?
United Way Clinton County wins award