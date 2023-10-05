Davenport alderman files defamation lawsuit against fellow alderman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During Wednesday night’s Davenport City Council meeting an alderman who is under investigation for claims that he used racist comments in City Hall now says he’s planning to take legal action.

That alderman is Ald. Robby Ortiz.

This comes after Ald. Tim Kelly accused Ald. Ortiz of using the n-word after a city meeting in August.

Ald. Ortiz says he has filed a petition at district court against Ald. Kelly for false claims of racism.

As for the investigation into Ald. Ortiz, Davenport mayor Mike Matson said he will hand-pick a panel of “respected and well-known members of the community” to investigate the allegations.

The petition filed by Ald. Ortiz can be seen, below.

Iowa District Court Filing. (kwqc)

