Davenport gives update on 3rd, 4th street conversion projects

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is moving forward with its plans to convert 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic.

Just over a year since the narrow city council vote to approve conversions of the two streets city officials gave an update during a meeting on the progress of the conversion project. Officials highlighted the ways they are trying to increase construction efficiency.

“Originally if you recall, both 3rd and 4th street were packaged in one project, that is how we secured the grant,” Mallory Merrit, Davneprot Assistant City Administrator said. “However in terms of efficiency, of actual constructability, as we went through the design process we actually split those into two separate projects. It just works better in terms of the reality of the actual construction.”

On top of the conversion project, the city also wants to repair 3rd and 4th streets. By packing the conversion project with the street rehabilitation project they hope it will make the construction process easier.

“Once again, we are trying to package all this together to be as efficient and effective as possible because construction is not the best for people. It does cause delays so we are trying to minimize that as much as possible,” Merrit said during the meeting.

Officials said they are currently finalizing the design process for 3rd Street because funding is involved plans will then go to the Iowa DOT who will help secure a bid.

The city said they hope work can begin on 3rd Street by the Summer of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.