Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears linebacker and Hall of Famer, dies at 80, reports say

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Dick Butkus, a legendary former linebacker for the Chicago Bears and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died, according to reports.

He was 80 years old.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, Butkus played as the Chicago Bears’ middle linebacker for nine years.

In the same year as his rookie season, Butkus was named first-team All-NFL, an honor he would record five more times.

Butkus also played in the Pro Bowl following his rookie season and in each of the next seven years.

Three years after suffering a serious right knee injury in 1970 that didn’t respond completely to surgery, Butkus retired.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979, his first year of eligibility.

