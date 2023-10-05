Expert tips to protect your outdoor plants from frost

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Widespread frost could be coming across the Quad Cities this weekend, this means it’s time to think about how to protect your outdoor plants from frost. Wallace’s Garden Center recommends picking your most sensitive plants first like tomatoes and basil, so you don’t lose them to frost.

“If your summer annuals are still looking gorgeous, you can simply bring them into the garage just like you did in the spring when you would bring stuff into the garage overnight typically the coolest temperatures happen overnight so bring into the garage or you can go ahead simply take a light bedsheet and cover it up that way,” said Kate Terrell, the owner of Wallace’s Garden Center.

While your landscape plants may only experience minor cosmetic damage, it might be a good opportunity to consider switching to more frost-tolerant plants, like mums and fall pansies.

Terrell also recommends keeping up with regular watering.

“We’ve had a very droughty summer so you want to make sure all of your landscape plants, especially new plantings are watered in very well and that we’re watering all the way up until the ground freezes in November you also want to make sure that you’re not doing any pruning.”

According to Terrell, now is a god time to start thinking about fertilizing your lawn. It will help your grass stay healthy through Winter and turn green in Spring.

