Federal lawsuit filed at Quad Cities restaurant alleging sexual harassment of employees

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint against Los Agaves restaurant in Davenport for unlawful employment practices.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal lawsuit was filed against a Quad Cities restaurant, alleging sexual harassment of employees from managers and co-workers.

The EEOC claims that since at least August 2016, women employees were subject to sexual harassment, including lewd jokes, sexual advances, and grabbing women’s bodies in a sexual manner. The complaint also claims managers viewed pornography in the workplace.

The EEOC’s claim says the business retailed against the employees who objected to the sexual harassment. They describe the situation as a hostile environment at the restaurant.

According to the lawsuit, “Other managers also responded to reports of harassment by attempting to threaten aggrieved individuals into silence, rather than address sexual hostility in the workplace. As a result of these intolerable working conditions and defendant’s refusal to address them, a number of aggrieved individuals were compelled to leave their employment.”

TV6 has reached out to Los Agvanes for comment, but we have not heard back yet.

The EEOC’s allegations are specific to the Davenport restaurant. According to the company’s website, Los Agaves operates other locations, two in the Illinois Quad-Cities and one in Iowa City in addition to the Davenport location.

